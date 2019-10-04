City of Birmingham partners with NFL for Magic City Classic events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The NFL will be partnering with the city of Birmingham for the 78th Magic City Classic later this month.

Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University will play in the largest Historically Black College and University sporting event. Since both schools, as well as the SWAC, have brought great players to the NFL, the league has decided to host events honoring those alumni.

Players from both schools will host an NFL Play Football youth clinic October 25 and also be honored at an NFL 100 Legacy Luncheon.

On gameday, alumni will be apart of multiple pregame events and ceremonies and be honored for their impact on the game.

Magic City Madden, a virtual youth gaming tournament, will take place during the week with the NFL providing prizes for top participants.

Shaquille O’Neal was named an ambassador for the game and rapper 2 Chainz will perform at a post-game concert.

The Magic City Classic will be held October 26 at 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field.

