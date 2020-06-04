City of Birmingham not shutting down early despite rumors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham says they will remain Thursday, responding to rumors that they were shutting down due to “potential unrest.”

The following message was sent out by the city Thursday afternoon:

“As a city, our main priority is to keep our residents, employees, businesses and visitors safe and updated with credible information. “We have received many inquiries that the city is shutting down today due to potential unrest. This is not true. To be clear, the city has not announced a shut down nor does it plan to announce a shut down today. “We remain in constant contact with Birmingham police and other law enforcement on a local, state and federal level about threats connected to the city. All official notices about closings or imminent threats will come from the Mayor’s Office of Public Information. “Yesterday evening, City Hall was placed on a brief lockdown after officials learned that individuals in Linn Park had been in cities where there had been peaceful protests that were followed by civil unrest. There was no civil unrest near City Hall yesterday. However, a group gathered in Linn Park refused to leave after the city’s 7 p.m. curfew. Following their failure to disperse, they were arrested. “Today, fencing has been placed around Linn Park for public safety purposes to ensure unregistered gatherings do not occur.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released a statement regarding the rumors of potential unrest.

