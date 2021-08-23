City of Birmingham mistakenly posts photo of UK botanical gardens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A picture’s worth a thousand words, if you choose the right picture.

The City of Birmingham on Friday posted pictures of Birmingham Botanical Gardens in a post about the local attraction. The only problem: the pictures were from the botanical gardens of Birmingham, England.

The error was quickly called out by Jason Kirby, the archivist at Alabama’s Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

“I’m the archivist at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, and this picture is not the Birmingham Botanical Gardens in Alabama, but the one in the United Kingdom,” he commented on the city’s social media post. “Unfortunately, a lot of the photographs online are labeled incorrectly.”

The city’s post has since been deleted.

Alabama’s Birmingham Botanical Gardens is an over 67-acre property, open from sunrise to sunset, with free admission. It features over 3,000 types of plants and includes both a Japanese garden and a fern glade.