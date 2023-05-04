BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of Historic Preservation Month, the City of Birmingham’s Department of Planning, Engineering, and Permits is hosting a series of free activities for the public.
All of the following events begin at noon.
Historic Walking Tours
- May 2: Historic Walking Tour of the Civil Rights District central core. Meet at the center of Kelly Ingram Park. (In the event of rain, the alternate date will be May 26.)
- May 3: Historic Walking Tour of Government Square. Meet at the fountain at the center of Linn Park. (In the event of rain, the alternate date will be May 31.)
Special Event
- May 8: A Salute to Birmingham’s Unsung Heroes of Historic Preservation at Boutwell Auditorium.
Historic Preservation Education Lecture Series
- May 9: “The National Register of Historic Places.” Boutwell Auditorium.
- May 16: “How to Conduct Historic Building Research & How to Obtain a Historical Marker.” Birmingham Public Library, Arrington Auditorium (Enter through the main library, 3rd-floor skywalk)
- May 23: “Historic Preservation Tax Incentives.” Boutwell Auditorium.
- May 30: “Birmingham’s New Adaptive Reuse Incentive for Historic Buildings.” Birmingham Public Library, Arrington Auditorium (Enter through the main library, 3rd-floor skywalk)
For more information, contact Hannah Garmon, Historic Preservation Manager, at 205-254-2424 or Hannah.Garmon@birminghamal.gov. You can also reach Karla Calvert, Urban Design Administrator, at 205-254-2479 or Karla.Calvert@birminghamal.gov.