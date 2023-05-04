BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of Historic Preservation Month, the City of Birmingham’s Department of Planning, Engineering, and Permits is hosting a series of free activities for the public.

All of the following events begin at noon.

Historic Walking Tours

May 2: Historic Walking Tour of the Civil Rights District central core. Meet at the center of Kelly Ingram Park. (In the event of rain, the alternate date will be May 26.)

May 3: Historic Walking Tour of Government Square. Meet at the fountain at the center of Linn Park. (In the event of rain, the alternate date will be May 31.)

Special Event

May 8: A Salute to Birmingham’s Unsung Heroes of Historic Preservation at Boutwell Auditorium.

Historic Preservation Education Lecture Series

May 9: “The National Register of Historic Places.” Boutwell Auditorium.

May 16: “How to Conduct Historic Building Research & How to Obtain a Historical Marker.” Birmingham Public Library, Arrington Auditorium (Enter through the main library, 3rd-floor skywalk)

May 23: “Historic Preservation Tax Incentives.” Boutwell Auditorium.

May 30: “Birmingham’s New Adaptive Reuse Incentive for Historic Buildings.” Birmingham Public Library, Arrington Auditorium (Enter through the main library, 3rd-floor skywalk)

For more information, contact Hannah Garmon, Historic Preservation Manager, at 205-254-2424 or Hannah.Garmon@birminghamal.gov. You can also reach Karla Calvert, Urban Design Administrator, at 205-254-2479 or Karla.Calvert@birminghamal.gov.