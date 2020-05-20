City of Birmingham disputing $450,000 mask order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin claims a distribution company did not send the city the masks they ordered. The distribution company, Metron Marketing and Distribution claims they fulfilled the order as stated on the invoice.

The dispute boils down to N-95 vs. KN-95 masks. Mayor Woodfin claims the city ordered N-95, but received KN-95. The order was placed on March 27 for 100,000 N-95 respirator masks and 75,000 surgical masks from the California-based company. The order totaled roughly $450,000. A $225,000 deposit was paid at the time the order was placed. The remaining balance has not been paid.

“These facial masks that we ordered, we thought were from a reputable vendor. The vendor burned the city of Birmingham,” said Woodfin.

Different invoices for the same order show differing mask types, both N-95 and KN-95. The small print stated an NIOSH N-95 mask, or “fully equal” mask will be delivered.

Richard Rice is an attorney representing Metron. He said the city received a fully equal product. “KN-95 masks and N-95 masks, they’re comparable goods. They’re basically identical in the type of protection they provide,” said Rice.

N-95 masks (pictured above left), are the U.S. standard for respirators, while KN-95 (pictured above right) is China’s standard. The city of Birmingham received the KN-95 masks on March 28. They have sat in the city’s storage warehouse since they’ve arrived. The mayor said he wanted the N-95 masks to provide to first responders.

“This vendor wants to double down, not give us our proper order, and demand full price. That’s not how this works,” said Woodfin.

The company, Metron, argues the masks are the same and safe for use. “These particular masks were produced by a manufacturer in China that has the FDA and CDC approval,” said Rice.

The FDA recently published a list of authorized CDC-compliant Chinese respirator vendors. The company Metron ordered from, Chengde Technology, in not on the list. Metron has provided documentation showing Chengde Technology’s respirators are compliant with Chinese and European standards.

The city said they have tried on multiple occasions to compromise with the company, with no success, stating the company is expecting the remaining balance of $225,000. “Clearly they’re not showing up, or they’re showing up with something else. That is wrong,” said Woodfin. Woodfin said they want a refund the money paid that went towards the KN-95 masks, which is roughly $161,000.

