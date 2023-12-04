BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham has awarded more than $808,000 to seven area organizations to facilitate economic development through the BOLD program.

The BOLD funding program, which stands for Building Opportunities for Lasting Development, provides financial support to organizations and agencies that take creative, evidence-based approaches to advancing economic and community development in Birmingham. Funding was allocated across six categories: small businesses; minority-, women-, and disadvantaged business enterprises; workforce development; overcoming barriers; Birmingham’s neighborhoods; and data-driven innovation.

Here are the seven organizations that the Birmingham City Council approved funding for:

The Is-Able Center

Momentum

Birthwell Partners

Diane’s Heart Inc.

MedsPLUS Consulting

Urban Impact

Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank

Each organization receiving funds must provide updates on performance for an assessment and evaluation throughout the engagement.