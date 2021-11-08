City of Birmingham ‘assessing damage’ from sinkhole in roadway

Photo of a sinkhole in North Birmingham. (Courtesy of City of Birmingham)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham says they are “assessing damage” related to a sinkhole at the intersection of a major roadway.

On Monday afternoon, city officials made a social media post about the sinkhole.

“The City of Birmingham is assessing damage created by a storm sewer pipe, which is creating a sinkhole on 2600 block of 34th Avenue North,” the post said. “The area has been blocked off and repairs will commence in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates.”

The sinkhole appears to be at the intersection of 34th Avenue North and Highway 31 in North Birmingham.

An emergency proposal to fund repairs of the site has been added to tomorrow’s city council agenda. The meeting is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. The Birmingham City Council streams their meetings live on their Facebook page.