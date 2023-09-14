BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Thursday the city is accepting nominations for its StrongHer 2024 campaign.

Through Oct. 31, you can nominate a woman who you believe makes the City of Birmingham better. All nominees must live, work, volunteer or attend school in Birmingham, though Woodfin said they can be of any age.

“We want to hear about the women who are inspiring you, who are pushing boundaries and who are creating positive change in our community,” Woodfin said.

Nominations can be emailed to strongher@birmingham.gov. When submitting a nomination, you are asked to include a statement of why the candidate is ideal for the StrongHer 2024 campaign, their phone number and a photo.

You can click here to see profiles from previous StrongHer campaigns. Past honorees will not be considered for the 2024 campaign.

“Together, we can celebrate the incredible achievements of our fellow citizens who are making our city stronger day by day,” Woodfin said. “So let’s unite and show our appreciation for the ‘sheroes’ among us.”