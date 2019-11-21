City of Bessemer remembering 3 well-known icons

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Bessemer is mourning the loss of three icons that left a lasting impression throughout their lifetimes.

Frank D’Alessandro, Jimmy Koikos and Meredith “Mert” Byram.

Please join us in expressing condolences to the D'Aleassandro and Fourth Avenue Supermarket family on the passing of Mr…. Posted by City of Bessemer, Alabama – The Marvel City on Monday, November 18, 2019

Jimmy Koikos owned the historic Bessemer restaurant, Bright Star. Jimmy Koikos’ father, Bill Koikos, emigrated from Greece in 1923 and two years later purchased an ownership interest in the restaurant from the founder, Tom Bonduris. Bill Koiko’s two sons, Jimmy and Nick Koikos, then established Bright Star in 1966.

In October, Jimmy Koikos dedicated a booth at the restaurant to Alabama head coach Nick Saban similarily to the booth dedicated to Bear Bryant following the iconic Alabama coach’s death in 1983.

The city is also mourning the loss of the Fourth Avenue Supermarket owner Frank D’Alessandro.

The supermarket serves as a local family-owned grocery store that many in people in the Bessemer community frequent.

Meredith “Mert” Byram was a community leader in Bessemer. She died on November 11, 2019, at the age of 78. She was a longtime resident of the Bessemer-McCalla area and worked closely with the community.

Byram was the first woman to be president of the Bessemer Kiwanis Club and earned Kiwanian of the year. During her work for the city she was President of Bessemer Main Street, President and later advisor to the Bessemer Hall of History and board member of the West Jefferson County Historical Commission and recipient of the Thomas Jefferson Award for her meticulous eye for historic significance and preservation efforts.

Family, friends and former colleagues of Byram are deeply saddened by her passing, but happy to know her legacy in Bessemer will carry on.

To learn more about Bessemer and it’s history, take a visit to the Bessmer Hall of History Museum.