City of Bessemer Gearing up for Marvel City Family Fun Fest

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT)- The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Marvel City Family Fun Fest on Sunday, October 3. It will be held in downtown Bessemer between 19th & 20th Streets and 1st Avenue. This event is free.

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to bring families and friends together to listen to music, eat some food and support local businesses. There is still time for vendors to register. If you are a vendor and interested in registering, just call the Bessemer Chamber of Commerce at 205-425-3253 or check the Chamber’s Facebook page.