City of Bessemer extending curfew

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer city council has approved Mayor Kenneth Gulley’s request to extend the city’s curfew through Sunday, June 14th.

This curfew bans any demonstrations, protests or marches between the hours of 7 p.m. And 6 a.m.

The curfew excludes anyone going to and from work or those seeking medical assistance, food, or service.

