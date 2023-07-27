ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Three cooling stations will be open in Anniston ahead of predicted temperatures above 90 degrees starting Friday.

These are the following locations that will offer free public shelter from the heat:

Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County Address: 1431 Gurnee Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 Open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Phone: 256-237-1472

The Right Place Address: 105 W 15th St, Anniston, AL 36201 Open from 1:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Phone: 256-238-6231

United Way Cooling Station at The Bridge Address: Anniston First United Methodist Church (1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) Open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday through Sunday whenever the temperature is over 90 degrees. Phone: 256-848-7755



For more information, visit the City of Anniston’s website by clicking here.