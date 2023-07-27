ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Three cooling stations will be open in Anniston ahead of predicted temperatures above 90 degrees starting Friday.
These are the following locations that will offer free public shelter from the heat:
- Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County
- Address: 1431 Gurnee Ave, Anniston, AL 36201
- Open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
- Phone: 256-237-1472
- The Right Place
- Address: 105 W 15th St, Anniston, AL 36201
- Open from 1:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
- Phone: 256-238-6231
- United Way Cooling Station at The Bridge
- Address: Anniston First United Methodist Church (1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201)
- Open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday through Sunday whenever the temperature is over 90 degrees.
- Phone: 256-848-7755
For more information, visit the City of Anniston’s website by clicking here.