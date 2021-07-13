City of Anniston looking for public input

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Anniston wants community members to give their thoughts on a future site for the Anniston City Hall and the city’s comprehensive plan through online surveys.

Options on the online survey for possible City Hall locations include the South side of the Anniston City Meeting Center, the Old Federal Courthouse, the former Winn-Dixie Grocery Store on Noble Street and the former Anniston Auto Parts Building. The public can also select none of the above.

The City of Anniston recently held its kick-off meeting for the city’s comprehensive planning process. They say it is vital that as many citizens as possible complete the online survey as the input received will begin to form the framework for the city’s comprehensive plan.

For the Anniston City Hall survey click here.

For the Anniston Comprehensive Plan survey click here.