City of Anniston hosting a comprehensive plan meeting

Courtesy: City Of Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT)– On September 9, Those living in Anniston will have an opportunity to give their input on the city’s comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan team will present their findings to the public and then community members will have a chance to team up to come up with ideas and present it to the team.
This event will be at the Anniston City Meeting Center in the main hall on noble street. It gets started at 5 p.m.

