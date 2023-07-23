ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Alabaster is revising its current noise ordinance.

A public hearing is set for Monday at 7 p.m. for citizens to hear the changes that will be made and a council vote.

If the Alabaster City Council votes “yes” on repealing and replacing the city’s noise ordinance, residents will not be able to shoot fireworks past 1 a.m.

The noise ordinance is set to prohibited loud music from residential or commercial property from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Domestic and commercial power tools for lawn work would be forbidden between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Alabaster City Council President Sophie Martin told CBS 42 the noise ordinance also prohibits muffled vehicles and excessive barking from dogs in residential areas.

“Once tomorrow’s night vote is made, it will be effective immediately after certain advertising goes in place, but it is effective immediately,” Martin said. “This is an effort to where residents can continue to do activities and do what they would like in their own homes but in response also being respectful to our neighbors.”

The violation for a first offense in 12 months is a $25 fine plus court cost, but you will not have to appear before a judge. Any repeat violations in 12 months will require a court appearance.