Alabaster making progress with new police station, park renovations

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) –As the city of Alabaster continues to grow, city leaders are pushing for new development across the community.

Work is underway to build a new police station. City leaders say the previous building had served the community for more than 60 years, so the new addition is greatly needed. The current police station also does not offer the latest technology for their officers which can be challenging as they are making calls out in the community.

The city is hoping new resources the new facility will provide will help improve their efforts to reduce crime. Amenities the new police station will feature include a new training space, roll call, and locker rooms.

“So those kind of amenities when you are attracting folks that want to go into police service those are real important to get good quality folks into our police service,” city administrator Brian Binzer said.

The city hopes to start pouring the foundation for the new police station toward the end of February.

Work is also underway launching a major revitalization project at Veteran’s Park. Two new fields are being built at that property right now. The historic Abby Wholly Park will also see a $350,000 renovation to refurbish the property. This will involve building a new pavilion, basketball court, and new restrooms.