BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Basketball is booming in Birmingham for the entire month of March.

The Alabama high school state finals just wrapped up and the city is days away from hosting the SWAC tournament, along with two rounds of March Madness.

Knight Eady, the event management agency overseeing both the high school state finals and NCAA men’s tournament, tells CBS42 they want to create the best experience possible for all involved.

Company president Michael Eady says sports bring communities together. He hopes these basketball tournaments will do just that for the citizens of Birmingham.

“For the student-athletes, the families, it’s the memories that we’re able to provide. For the brands that are associated with this, they’re tied to those memories,” said Eady. “So that’s awesome. For the city of Birmingham, we’re a Birmingham based company- we want to see revenue driven back into our city.”

City councilman Hunter Williams says between the high school state finals, SWAC and March Madness tournaments, our city will see tons of traction.

Williams says he expects Birmingham will see several millions of dollars coming into our city not only through sold out crowds, but through restaurants and retail too.

He tells me through extensive renovations at venues like legacy arena, our city proves we are more than capable of hosting large, prominent events like March Madness.

By hosting these tournaments well, Councilor Williams says more doors will open in the future.

“We have a direct economic impact for the city of Birmingham in terms of tax revenue and terms of our businesses realizing increased sales, but we also have something to market ourselves as a city going forward,” said Councilor Williams.

Eady says the impact our city will see goes even beyond financial benefit.

“It brings communities together, how it puts communities like Birmingham on the map, and ultimately how it provides great experience for student athletes, “said Eady. “Whether they’re in high school or they’re in college, we love being able to produce a great show and a great experience.”

The SWAC tournament is set to take place at Bartow Arena March 8– 11. Rounds one and two of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will happen at Legacy Arena on March 16 and 18.