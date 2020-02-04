City leaders discuss ‘parking study’ to improve downtown Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood city leaders met to discuss parking in downtown Homewood, or “SOHO,” during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Parking and Mobility Specialist at Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. presented a plan to the Public Safety and Public Works committees to improve downtown parking where there are concerns for limited parking spaces.

During Elsey’s presentation, he showed council members how a downtown study could improve the way in which the city goes about increasing parking spaces. The goal is to create a better parking experience for customers and businesses in the area.

There are three phases of the study and it could take between three to five months depending on when Homewood sets the plan into motion.

“The entire study will take a number of months and I think that will be determined by what the study ends up encompassing,” Representative Alex Wyatt said, “but we’re trying to work toward this now and get the study in place so that we can move forward with it.”

Within the parking study, there are three phases touching on the many resources that go into creating a plan that works for the city. Although the plan is not in motion, the specialist discussed community outreach and public input in order to have a successful parking upgrade.

The Homewood City Council will continue to discuss the parking analysis to further reach a plan for downtown parking.

Currently, patrons use street parking and the many small parking lots that spread throughout downtown Homewood, however city councilor Britt Thames spoke about the under-utilized parking deck under city hall. Councilors discussed improving signage to let customers know that additional parking is available in the area.