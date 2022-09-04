BIRMINGHAM Ala (WIAT) — This morning Mayor Woodfin took to social media, calling our community to action to help put an end to violence. He shares the city believes some of these deaths in Birmingham are senseless murders and gang related.

Mayor Woodfin says the Birmingham Police Department is working hard to provide justice, but that our community needs to step up and help end this reign of violence.

Birmingham resident and travel nurse, Elizabeth Martin-Webb says she was moved by Mayor Woodfin’s post.

Martin-Webb shares as a nurse who often witnesses death due to violence, she knows all too well how losing someone to violence can affect our entire city and surrounding areas. Martin-Webb encourages everyone to seek peace.

“I would let them know that their life is so meaningful-so worthwhile,” said Martin-Webb. “And, they have a place here and it would break each of our hearts to see them lost. So, I would definitely hope that they would lay down weapons and seek peace instead of violence.”

City councilman, Hunter Williams, says gun and gang related violence is a huge concern for all leadership within the city of Birmingham.

Williams says potential solutions are predominately long term. He shares education and economic opportunity are the real silver bullet to solve criminal activity, but it will take a group effort to make a true difference.

“These are important,” said Williams. “There is not one magic thing that anybody can do at city hall, but there is a lot of things we can do together with the community.”

In the meantime, Williams encourages individuals to report any criminal activity seen and recommends that legal gun owners be responsible with firearms by locking them away safely.

He also says there is a need for parents to be accountable for their children and to plug them into programs of opportunity like Birmingham promise.

“I think it’s very important that all of our individuals whether they be young, under the age of 18 or whether they be a young adult over the age of 18- take a step back,” said Williams. “We are ruining our own communities. We are ruining our own cities when we have violence like this.”

Williams says the city council will not be able to bring Birmingham out of this storm of violence overnight. They need the community’s help and full support. If you have information on any crime, city leaders encourage you to call crime stoppers at 205-254-7777. You can remain anonymous.