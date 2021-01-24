City leaders and public excited for Buc-ee’s in Leeds

Leeds, Ala. (WIAT) – Buc-ee’s officially opens Monday morning in Leeds.

The popular gas stations has 120 pumps, it’s own signature BBQ pork and brisket, and items like furniture on sale.

The unique gas station has city leaders like Mayor David Miller and the public excited.

“Probably the most unique travel stop in the country,” Miller said.

Miller says Buc-ee’s has plenty of fans from the area and beyond.

“It’s own clientele that will go out of there way to come to Buc-ee’s,” Miller said.

Store Manager Michael Bui says people are in for a treat when they come to their gas station.

“Expect a clean facility, a friendly staff and if you can’t find it under our roof, it’s not worth having,” Bui said.

“You can go into Buc-ee’s and buy a 10 cent stick of bubble gum or a thousand dollar pair of boots. Pretty much whatever you’re looking for, it’s here,” Miller said.

Mayor Miller believes having a gas station like Buc-ee’s will be big for the future of the city.

“But in addition to itself, we’ve got hotels and restaurants knocking on the door and want to get close by. So, it’s a tremendous economic boost for the city,” Miller said.

Miller says its been a three-year process to get the popular gas station. People in the area tell CBS 42 they expect traffic to pick up and the store will be crowded all the time. Mayor Miller says they are already working with ALDOT on the intersection to help ease traffic in the area.

The store has 275 employees and starting pay for majority of the positions is $15 an hour. Bui says all staff are trained and ready.

“They’ve all trained the past 60 days. We have about 275 employees on the books. And we got them trained and ready to go,” Bui said.

Miller says having Buc-ee’s in Leeds makes the town more unique.

“If you’re looking for super grocery stores and you don’t get one, you can go after another one. But there is only one Buc-ee’s,” Miller said.

The store opens Monday morning at 6 a.m.