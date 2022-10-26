BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The community is raving with excitement ahead of Saturday’s 81st annual Magic City Classic. City leaders say it’s more than just a game- it’s an experience that brings fun and fellowship.

Referencing the longtime rivalry between Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University, Mayor Randall Woodfin says the city will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the institutions.

“As they come back to legion field every year and have a good time,” Mayor Woodfin said. “Doesn’t matter if it’s rain. Doesn’t matter if it’s- it’s been a long time since it’s been cold- doesn’t matter if it’s sunny, hot, the comradery of these institutions and what they bring together- it’s amazing.”

Fans are already packing in, ready for the excitement magic city weekend will bring. Reginald Richardson is in from Florida to enjoy the experience. He says the classic is about more than just football.

“It’s about reminiscing, it about- the game itself is good- the bands, it’s about the competition of the bands, it’s about competing, period, over the years so you can have bragging rights for the next year.”

Tailgater, Deandre Herron, says he never misses a Magic City Classic.

“It’s like a family reunion every year,” Herron said. “So, there’s nothing, nothing like this anywhere. I mean, I can’t say that enough. Being here every year, seeing friends, seeing people you see once a year and it’s like, ‘Hey.’ You catching up with them, ‘How’s your life, how’s life been, how’s this last year gone?’ So, it’s by far got to be it. “

Mayor Woodfin says he looks forward to the next 81 years of continuing the Magic City Classic not only for the benefit of the city but for the institutions.

Kick off is at 2:30 on Saturday at Legion Field.