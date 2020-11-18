City leader wins House seat of member who quit to join Trump

ALABASTER, Ala. (AP) — A Republican city leader from Shelby County has won the seat of an Alabama House member who quit to join the Trump administration.

Alabaster City Council member Russell Bedsole won a special election for the House District 49 seat on Tuesday.

Results from the secretary of state’s office show Bedsole defeated Democratic nominee Cheryl Patton and will represent an area that includes Bibb, Chilton and Shelby counties.

The position was previously held by Republican April Weaver. She quit earlier this year to join the administration as a regional director with Health and Human Services.

