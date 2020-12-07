City leader looks to submit resolution of support for Legion Field to become national landmark

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Legion Field could soon become a national landmark. That is if it’s approved following the submission by City Council President William Parker.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Parker will be submitting a resolution in support of Legion Field being added as a national landmark to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) with the United States Department of Interior.

The iconic stadium, which has been referred to as “The Football Capital of the South,” is one of Birmingham’s most recognized and revered structures. The stadium was completed in 1926 and over the last century has hosted major events from the Iron Bowl to Olympic soccer matches to Birmingham’s largest annual event, the Magic City Classic.

President Parker believes that Legion Field is perhaps one of Birmingham’s most significant cultural and historic sites.

“In November, Wrigley Field received this designation for its role in the history of Chicago and American sports,” Parker noted. “We need to ensure that Birmingham’s history and this stadium are preserved for future generations to enjoy.”