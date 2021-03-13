City, county leaders reflect 1 year after first COVID-19 case in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been a year since the state of Alabama confirmed it’s first case of COVID-19. Both Birmingham City and Jefferson County leaders reflected on the challenges the virus brought to the city, state, and country over the past year Saturday morning.

“It’s a deadly disease that has taken over, really, our nation,” County Commissioner Shelia Tyson said.

Health leaders in the state were on high alert from the beginning. Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said at the beginning of the pandemic they were constantly communicating with the CDC. Hospitals throughout the state were overrun with COVID-19 patients as many doctors feared beds and supplies would be limited.

“It’s not going to be just the hospitals in the urban areas. We are all going to be a part of this fight to take care of our patients,” Dr. Sarah Nafziger with UAB said in March of 2020.

Once the virus hit the state, businesses, restaurants, bars all were vacant for weeks after shelter in place orders went into effect. Leaders like Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said during the orders keeping people at home was the best option to limit the spread.

“Then this economy everybody is worried about, as much as all of us are, what’s it matter if the people aren’t here investing in that economy and it won’t be successful,” Mayor Woodfin said.

City Council President William Parker said the pandemic was both financially and mentally draining to the city.

“Not only did we have a health pandemic, we had an economic pandemic,” Parker said.

But, leaders like Parker are hopeful with vaccine rollout increasing and cases going down.

“We have to make sure we stay the course and do the things we’ve been doing in the last year in order to truly be flattening the curve of COVID-19,” Parker said.