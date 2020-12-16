City councilor hosts District Five Virtual Town Hall meeting

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) -- Jason Griffin knows it won't be easy limiting capacity at Chilton County Schools' basketball games this season, but he also knows it's in the community's best interest.

The district superintendent sent out notifications this week to parents that capacity will be limited to 20% for all winter sports. It's a part of a new set of guidelines the Alabama High School Athletic Association released this week to prevent the spread of COVID-19.