City councilor hosts District Five Virtual Town Hall meeting

{WIAT} BIRMINGHAM, Ala– On Thursday, Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn is hosting a District Five Virtual Town Hall.
It will include a panel of doctors discussing how you can deal with stress during this pandemic.
The town hall will focus on senior citizens and the youth.
It will get started at 2:30 pm. Click here to find the link to join.

