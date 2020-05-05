City Councilor hands out free meals in West End community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham city councilor is getting out into the community to make sure her constituents have at least one meal for the day.

Councilor Crystal Smitherman, along with volunteers, handed out free box lunches on Tuscaloosa Avenue in the West End community of Birmingham.

Monday, her office partnered with Rock City Church to provide the meals. People who came to get lunches were also given free face masks to wear.

Smitherman is doing this each week to help her community in need during the pandemic.

“Me personally, as an individual councilor, I’m just trying to fulfill the needs of my community,” Smitherman said. “I know people are hurting, I know people are in need, and that’s why they elected me, to be a servant for them, and to really advocate for them.”

Smitherman tells CBS 42 they gave out about 250 lunches and masks.