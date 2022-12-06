BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s blighted north side is on its way to seeing a new light, as its city council voted Tuesday to allow demolition to continue at the old Carraway hospital.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced at Tuesday’s city council meeting that more money is required to continue the demolition project, which began in the summer. The Carraway campus has been left in ruin and disrepair on the city’s north side for decades, but the project would pave the way for redevelopment.

“Knowing that there’s been 30 plus years of disinvestment, underinvestment in the entire north corridor, this project is very exciting,” Woodfin told media during a press conference at city hall.

The city council passed two agenda items Tuesday. The first allocated $3.7 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding for demolition at Carraway. The second is a new agreement between the city and Northside Redevelopment LLC. The project promises to invest millions into the old hospital campus, creating new housing, entertainment spaces and potential new business.

“This is a huge deal for the city of Birmingham,” Birmingham District Five City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told CBS 42. “We’re talking about a project that’s going to be $350 million dollars of investment.”