BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Next week, the Birmingham City Council will vote on two loans, totaling $5 million, for Birmingham-Southern College. The city’s Committee of the Whole unanimously approved the funding Tuesday.

“If nothing else, it accomplishes extending the runway for Birmingham-Southern,” Birmingham Council President Darrell O’Quinn said.

Mayor Randall Woodfin says BSC has a $7.5 million economic impact on the city annually and also plays a large role in the growth of the west side of the city.

Woodfin says BSC is an anchor institution in the Bush Hills and College Hills neighborhoods. If it closed, he believes it would have negative impacts on those communities like the city saw after the closing of Carraway Hospital.

“Especially our students, they like a good fight. You might have seen them down in Montgomery being very respectful but fighting very hard but our staff and faculty love the college and love the experience and to the best they can, they really want to see it survive so it’s tough no question but deep down people are all fighting hard,” BSC President Daniel Coleman said.

Woodfin is asking for two $2.5 million loans for BSC, one of which would be forgivable should the school open its doors next fall. O’Quinn says after Tuesday’s unanimous vote in the committee, he expects the loans to also pass in council next week. He says this support from the city sends a clear message to the state.

“The city is invested in this and we want to see Birmingham-Southern survive,” O’Quinn said. “Also sends that same message to private sector folks who maybe have been sitting on the sidelines.”

Coleman says there’s no guarantee this money will allow them to re-open next fall but that it will definitely get the school through June while it continues to ask the state for money and works to find other private funding.

“I think we will try to leverage that the best we can so we will be engaging I think with different parties to make sure we can stabilize the college as soon as possible,” Coleman said. “[The loans] would be used to basically bridge the college’s financing over the next three years while we raise an endowment. Our endowment right now is $45 million pledged and we need to get it solidly over 100 to stabilize and I’m confident we can do that.”

Beyond loaning BSC $5 million, O’Quinn says the council is looking into making BSC a part of The Birmingham Promise.

“It would make it easier for students to enroll there, you know, because of the financial support,” O’Quinn said.

The Birmingham Promise gives tuition assistance to Birmingham City Schools students to go to any public two- or four-year college or university in the state.

“The council is interested in talking with Birmingham Promise about the possibility of expanding the benefit to include four-year colleges that are located in the city limits of Birmingham,” O’Quinn said.

For more immediate help, the city council will vote next Tuesday on two $2.5 million loans. Woodfin says these would come from the city’s general reserve account which currently has nearly $290 million in it.

“Keeping an anchor institution open allows for continued growth within the footprint of the neighborhood where residents and/or non-residents come and work every day and leave, and there are other small businesses around these anchor institutions,” Woodfin said.