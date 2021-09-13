City Council to vote on $6.9 million plan to resurface Birmingham streets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Councilors are expected to approve a $6.9 million bid to resurface around 200 streets during a meeting Tuesday, according to City Council President William Parker.

If approved, the work could begin as early as this fall as the city continues efforts to pave streets in all council districts.

“Over the last 3 years, we’ve done about $30 million in street resurfacing. This is an additional $6.9 million,” said Parker.

CBS 42 received a list of the streets that are expected to be completed as part of the latest phase. Several roads in the Collegeville community are on the list, much to the delight of neighbors who live in the area.

“Bumpy roads and potholes that you can’t even dodge. You try to dodge them, but there is so many of them, you can’t dodge,” said Vivian Barnes.

The road near Barnes family home is slated for work soon. There are other streets in the area also expected to see improvements.

28th Avenue North near the historic Bethel Baptist Church is on the list, along with 34th Street north near the old Carver High School building. You can find a full list of streets expected to get resurfaced down below.

Neighbors have complained that trucks have contributed to the deteriorating conditions of the road near the school. The building is the site of the EPA’s pollution cleanup location.

“There is a big pothole right across from the old Carver High School. They need to repair it so bad, I hate going that way. Because I don’t want them tearing my car up,” said Barnes.

Parker said the city will still look for ways to make more improvements in 2021 and 2022.

“We’re going to continue to look for additional funding to resurface additional streets throughout all of our 99 neighborhoods. That is a top priority of the Birmingham city council, the mayor, and the city of Birmingham,” said Parker.

The Birmingham City Council meets Tuesday morning.