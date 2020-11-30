City Council set to vote on bringing back 132 furloughed workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council will vote on funding to bring back 132 furloughed workers, City council President William Parker said.
Parker tells CBS 42 News the city will consider the authorization of $4.5 million to bring back the workers. Those workers include full-time library and park board employees.
The city council will meet Tuesday morning to vote.
