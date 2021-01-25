City Council requests briefing from federal officials regarding vaccination distribution plans for Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Council President William Parker is requesting a briefing from federal officials regarding vaccination distribution plans for Birmingham.

The Biden Administration has announced efforts to ensure that historically underserved communities will have equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“We are going to be working with our federal partners, along with state and local leaders to secure as many vaccine doses as possible in the coming months,” President Parker said. “We’re continuing to apply for federal funding for our medically underserved communities and having equitable access to vaccine distribution is a huge part of our recovery efforts in Birmingham.”

Across the United States, African-American communities have been disproportionately impacted by the virus, which has put healthcare disparities on full display. Birmingham’s population is 74% black and roughly 15% of the population is over 65, the most at risk demographic.

Furthermore, President Parker is planning on traveling to Atlanta and Washington DC, if necessary, to find answers regarding vaccine distribution plans.