City Council President plans to honor nurses at Birmingham council meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council President William Parker is planning to honor frontline healthcare heroes at Tuesday’s council meeting, with a resolution recognizing 2020 National Nurses Week.
National Nurses Week spans from Wednesday, May 6 through Tuesday, May 12. It coincides with Florence Nightingale’s birthday who is considered to be the founder of modern nursing.
“There couldn’t be a more appropriate time to celebrate the hard work, bravery, and dedication of the nurses in our area who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Parker said. “We are always grateful for the passion and selflessness that they exemplify every day on the job. However, in the past few months, we have been reminded of how special these individuals truly are.”
The Council is also planning some activities further honoring nurses that will be announced later in the week.
