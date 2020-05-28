City Council plans vote to extend city face-covering ordinance in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council plans to extend the city face-covering ordinance by at least two weeks at a special called meeting on Friday.

The ordinance was set to expire Friday, May 29, as COVID-19 cases surge in Jefferson County.

Council members say looking at extending the ordinance is a decision made after looking at the number of coronavirus cases. District 9 councilman John Hilliard says the Jefferson County Health Department has not seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Hilliard says in communities choosing to wear face coverings, their coronavirus cases numbers are decreasing. Council President William Parker tells CBS 42 he is in favor of extending the face-covering ordinance. parker believes the council must utilize all tools possible to combat the virus.

“Face masks are a part of that, hand sanitizer is another component making sure we have testing as well is important,” Parker said. “So all the different components we need to make sure that we are able to flatten the curve as we move forward.”

The council is set to meet Friday, May 29, at 9:30 a.m.