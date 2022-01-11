City council passes ‘last hurdle’ to bring USFL to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The goal to bring the United States Football League to Birmingham for 2022 is another step closer to reality after a vote from the city council Tuesday.

City leaders approved a resolution to allow the city and Birmingham Park and Recreation Board to execute an agreement with the USFL league to provide services to the USFL that do not exceed $500,000.

Under the agreement, the city would allow the league to use Legion Field, personnel, police, fire, and rescue for the new league.

“I am very excited today that we did pass the last hurdle of bringing the USFL to the city of Birmingham,” said Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander.

Other groups, including the Jefferson County Commission, already approved money to help lure the league to Birmingham.

The plan is for Birmingham to host a total of 8 teams for the Spring league. USFL has not released specific details of plans for 2022, but city leaders expect that to happen soon.

“Not only will it bring a great economic impact to our city, but it also gives us an opportunity to tell the world more about the city of Birmingham and what we are doing,” said Alexander.

Games will be played at the new Protective Life Stadium and at Legion Field.

City Councilor Hunter Williams said having both facilities puts Birmingham in an advantageous position.

“Having both facilities allows us as the city of Birmingham to host events like this, to host the launch of USFL that we might not be able to because of conflicts with just having one stadium,” said Williams.

The city expects an economic boost during the season, which is expected to last about 3 moths.

“Not only the players and potential fan base, but all of the operations and logistics will be staying the entire season in the city of Birmingham in our hotels, eating in our restaurants,” said Williams.

With nationally televised games, Williams expects the opportunity to market the city on a large platform.

“We are going to be able to have advertising spots specifically for the city of Birmingham and Birmingham metro area, bringing awareness to our city,” said Williams.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates on an official announcement from USFL.