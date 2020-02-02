City Council looking into bringing NFL Flag football organization to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — City officials in Birmingham are actively pursuing bringing NFL Flag football to the Magic City.

Birmingham City Councilor President William Parker tells CBS 42 around half a million kids participate in NFL Flag football across the country.

There is not a concrete timeline for making Birmingham the home of NFL Flag football, however, Parker said they are working to bring Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to the city for a tour. Wilson is the chairman of the NFL Flag organization.

Parker thinks bringing NFL Flag football headquarters to Birmingham would improve economic growth.

“We think it’ll be a great economic boost to the city of Birmingham,” Parker said, “with the national and internal exposure of having an NFL property here in Birmingham so we’re looking forward to great and exciting things in the near future.”

The city councilor president says this plan is in the early stages and they are continuing to look into meetings with Wilson.