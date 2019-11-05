City Council approves funding, tax incentives for South East Lake grocery store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council has approved funding to redevelop a grocery store in South East Lake, one of the city’s USDA-designated food deserts.

According to a press release, the City Council authorized a contract where the city will provide $865,000 to redevelop the Village Market at 7737 2nd Ave. South. The first $200,000 will come from the city’s “Healthy Food Fun” with the remaining $665,000 coming from future sales tax revenue over the next 10 years.

The decision to redevelop the store is to combat the 69% of Birmingham residents who do not have access to healthy food options, the press release stated.

“We passed funding for the next ten years for that location, not only for renovations and improvements but to make sure they have the funding to be able to stay in our community for a long time,” Councilor Hunter Williams said. “We’re being very intentional about eliminating food deserts in our city and this is just another step in that direction.”

The city’s “Healthy Food Fund” was established in May in order to help with the food desert crisis in Birmingham.

