City could put the brakes on student housing in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — The mayor of Auburn is proposing an ordinance that would put the brakes on any new student housing developments.
The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Mayor Ron Anders discussed the plan at a recent city council meeting.
A student housing task force has heard complaints from residents and businesses over a rising number of student developments.
The mayor said the number of beds in the city designed specifically for students is too high.
The mayor is proposing a 90-day moratorium on new developments, citing the need to reevaluate traffic and safety issues, among other things.