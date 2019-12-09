City could put the brakes on student housing in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — The mayor of Auburn is proposing an ordinance that would put the brakes on any new student housing developments.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Mayor Ron Anders discussed the plan at a recent city council meeting.

A student housing task force has heard complaints from residents and businesses over a rising number of student developments.

The mayor said the number of beds in the city designed specifically for students is too high.

The mayor is proposing a 90-day moratorium on new developments, citing the need to reevaluate traffic and safety issues, among other things.

