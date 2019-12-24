Citizens donate gift cards, food, cash to police department

MADISON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police department is receiving an outpouring of holiday generosity in time for Christmas.

A spokeswoman for the Madison Police Department, Teresa Taylor-Duncan, told WHNT-TV that a couple in the north Alabama community purchased a Starbucks gift card for each of the more than 80 sworn officers in the department.

She says one man donated $1,000 for a bulletproof vest, and another person filled more than 100 gift bags full of food and other items.

Taylor-Duncan called the donations “heartwarming.” Many police officers work more hours around the holidays, making it harder to see their own families.

“We don’t get a lot of breaks. Just because it’s the holidays, law enforcement sometimes has to work even harder,” she said.