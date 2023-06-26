HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham area students return to school in six weeks and the Circle of Love Foundation is preparing to make the 2023 school year a success for children in area shelters and others in need. The nonprofit launched its “Backpacks for Success” campaign today to help children in need become a success in the classroom and beyond.

The Circle of Love Foundation’s Backpacks for Success campaign focuses only on school supplies. A survey of school supplies in the Birmingham area ranged from $127 from a middle schooler to $142 for elementary students, based on purchasing the school list items on Amazon.

