Church trailer containing children’s ministry items stolen from Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Leeds Police are looking for whoever stole a trailer that contained items belonging to a church children’s ministry.

Leaders from the recently-formed Mosaic Chapel discovered the trailer was missing Tuesday morning.

“We don’t have a church platform with stained-glass windows or pews, and so every single week, we pull stuff out of a trailer or out of storage and we set it up,” said Pastor Morgan Jones.

The congregation of around 100 people started as a group of friends meeting at various locations. Now they meet at Leeds Elementary School.

“Just a few months ago we decided to finally plant a church. We knew that God had called us to this area. We love the city of Leeds,” said Jones.

After services this past Sunday, members packed and locked up the trailer. It is parked at outside the Royal Standard building. Jones said the business has been supportive of the church and its’ mission.

He was shocked to discover someone had taken off with the trailer Tuesday.

“Half of everything we had for our kids’ ministry was in the trailer, so TVs that they use for lessons, safety things like pipe and drape room dividers was in there, so yeah it’s going to make things a lot more difficult moving forward without replacing some of that stuff,” said Jones.

The Leeds Police Department is investigating. Chief Jim Atkinson is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“I hate the loss for them, anybody, but especially a church that is working with young people,” said Atkinson.

Church leaders told CBS 42 they chose the name “mosaic” aiming to reach the imperfect and broken.

“The people who stole the trailer from us are actually the people we would want to minister to day in and day out,” said Jones.

Jones is hopeful that the church’s items are returned. In the meantime, he offered this message to whoever is responsible.

“If they were someone that had a real need to pay bills, and they are trying to sell something to get their bills paid or food, man if they would just come up to us and tell us what they need, we would be more than happy to help them out. That’s what we exist for as a church,” said Jones.

After the theft, Jones said the First Baptist Church of Leeds and other groups offered to help.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call Leeds Police at (205) 699-2581.

