Church sign fire in Cleburne County being investigated as possible arson

Local News

CLEBURNE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information regarding a possible arson that destroyed the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church sign early Monday morning in the Hollis community.

According to law enforcement, the fire was reported sometime after 1 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on the sign fire is encouraged to contact the CCSD office at 256-463-2277, 256-463-8911, or message them on Facebook.

