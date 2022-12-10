Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)– The day after two men died in a single shooting in Birmingham, a group of people who know what those families are going through gathered to support one another at Life Changing Worship Center on Oporto Madrid Blvd. Members of the church set up an evening to serve up encouragement, food, music and love to those who have lost loved ones in similar incidents. It was a packed house.

Sheree Kennon is the founder of What About Us, a non-profit support group for parents who have lost children to gun violence. They were featured in the CBS 42 Community Conversation examining the gun violence epidemic through the eyes of mothers whose sons were killed in gun homicides. What About Us, partnered with Life Changing Worship Center to show grieving families they are not alone, especially this time of year.

LCWC Pastor CJ Anderson and First Lady Kenisha Anderson call this work a ministry of presence. ‘”When people are going through, a lot of time we say let me know if you need me. But a lot of time when they are going through a loss, they don’t know what they need,” said Pastor CJ.

But, when he attended a “What About Us” event at the invitation of Ms. Kennon he said, “it really pricked my heart. I was overcome with compassion.” That’s what led to a night called “From Pain to Purpose, the What About Us Edition”. An event that filled the LCWC Conference Center with people young and old who have experienced loss. There were words of encouragement, food, music, hugs and tears. Pastor CJ said, “this is really just the heart of God showing that God cares.”

LCWC First Lady Kenisha Anderson said, “it shows the heart of Jesus and this world is missing that. That’s why so much is taking place. Because a lot of people don’t feel love.” She referenced the recent shootings and killings. “A lot of people just go to church and we have to personally get involved with what they have going on.” She encourages churches to get involved with hurting people in the community.

What About Us founder Sheree Kennon said, “it’s beautiful in there, I’m happy for the moms to give them a place to let everybody know that we are still here. They are not alone. There are support groups, there are other organizations that want to be a part of the movement. Because it’s a movement we are trying to save lives.. We are trying to keep our children’s names alive.”

Sheree whose son Detraio Whorton was killed in 2021 admits, it’s hard, especially during the holiday season. When asked what she would say to the mothers of the two men who were shot and killed in Birmingham Thursday December 8th, she said “it’s going to be rough. It’s going to be hard. You’re going to have to take it one day at a time. And, once you get into that place to be able to understand what happened.” Sheree shared her son’s story in the CBS 42 collection of letters from M.O.M.S. She has found support among the women in her group. Wytangy Peake Finney, also submitted a letter for the collection, shared words of encouragement on the stage during the event. She lost her son, Calvin Arthur Foster six years ago, and spoke publicly about his death for the first time in November 2022. Catrina Carey, and Felicia Morgan, who are also members of What About Us attended with their families, too. Felicia Morgan said it has been three years since her son died and the Pain to Purpose event was perfect for her this year to not feel alone. That’s the goal of What About Us bringing parents who have suffered the loss of a child to violence together for support. Sheree Kennon said, “we will be able to lift you up and show you, you can keep moving. Don’t give up. Keep fighting, keep you baby’s name alive. Because that’s what I do every chance I get.”