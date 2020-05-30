Church, organizations and city leaders host a food box giveaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have struggled financially and have had difficulty putting food on the table, but 5th Episcopal District CME Church and MESI Community Services, Inc. are hoping to ease that burden by donating boxes of food to families in need.

The two organizations reached out to Councilor John Hilliard to join them in their efforts, and he joined the collaboration. He believes it is crucial that we band together during difficult times.

Families should not have to worry about their next meal. In times like these, we must band together to help our neighbors. I am grateful that we as city leaders, churches, and businesses can all come together and assist families in need. John Hilliard, Councilor, District 9

The giveaway is scheduled for Monday, June 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Metropolitan CME Church in Birmingham. Forestwood Farms, Inc. will provide produce, and Borden Dairy will donate milk.

