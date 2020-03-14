Church of the Highlands streaming services online

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As events and large group activities continue to cancel in the United States, churches have been preparing for the transition also.
A well-known megachurch in central Alabama, The Church of the Highlands, announced Saturday that their services will continue online.
Service on March 15 will stream live at 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
They are among other churches and religious parties who have begun online streaming only amid the Coronavirus pandemic, which was announced on Thursday.
