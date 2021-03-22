Church of Hope hosts COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic Tuesday in Pell City

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — First Baptist Church South: The Church of Hope will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic Tuesday morning.

From 9 a.m. to noon, residents can come and get their first dose of the vaccine. A second drive-thru clinic will be held on April 20 for second doses to be given.

Those looking to get a vaccine dose must present a driver’s license and health insurance card.

The clinic will be held at the church located at 850 19th Street. You must be in one of the eligible groups to receive the shot.