Church hands out groceries, hand sanitizer refills to those in need

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham First Seventh Day Adventist Church in Hoover is helping those in need amid the coronavirus crisis.

Wednesday afternoon the church provided hot meals and groceries to the public. In addition, they also refilled hand sanitizer bottles and gave out masks.

Booker Joseph says they began serving meals an hour and a half early.

“It says that there’s truly a need out there, and we’re excited to be able to help those who are needy, those who are hurting,” Joseph said. “That’s what Jesus would do, and we just want to reflect his love in the local community.”

The church will give away meals and groceries each Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

