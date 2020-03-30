Church gathers to worship outside DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Concerns over COVID-19 were not enough to keep people from gathering, albeit remotely, in the parking lot of DCH Regional Medical Center Sunday for a worship service.

The service was held by Church of the Highland Sunday afternoon, where worship music was played and prayer was held. Video of the event showed people standing by their cars, separate from one another, holding worship.

The service was held to pray for doctors, patients and medical workers dealing with coronavirus cases.

Those who took part in the service did not leave their cars.

LATEST POSTS