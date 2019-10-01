Church, cemetery hit by vandals in Walker County

NAUVOO, Ala., (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Department are investigating possible vandalism at The New Hope Holy Church of Christ cemetery in Nauvoo.

The headstones were knocked over and vases were completely broken. Family of loved ones buried at the cemetery believe teens were the culprits. Jerry Walker who has a great-aunt says teenagers were likely doing donuts in the church parking lot, lost control, and clashed into the tombstones feet away from the parking lot. “I would like for them to come forward,” says Walker. He says the damage will cost a several thousand dollars.

After news of the damage spread people in Walker County were willing to assist. Funeral Director, Kevin Dove, with Wilson Funeral Home in Carbon Hill says, “Im sure we can work with them and work together to get things placed back in the right way.” Dove says the funeral home has a close relationship with L&S Monuments and was certain they to would lend a hand.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office say they’re investigating the situation. More information was not immediately available. If you have any information about the case call (205) 302-6464.