HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – Lengthy discussions were had in Homewood as the city council heard from the community on a rezoning issue regarding a church on Columbiana Road.

Over 20 people addressed Homewood’s councilmembers Monday night, the vast majority asking them not to rezone the church to be commercial property.

The property is currently owned by Second Presbyterian Church, who says their congregation has fallen to nine people and the sanctuary is without heating and air. Second Presbyterian has been renting out its building for years to another church, Grace Fellowship, and one of four daycares in Homewood, ABC Child Development Center.

Second Presbyterian says when the property was listed for sale, it got three offers: two commercial and one from Grace Fellowship. Ultimately, Second Presbyterian decided to go with a commercial offer.

“We reviewed all the options and we went with the highest bidder because we felt like we could sell the property and use it to go on to do mission work within the local community, within the state, within the world,” says Mary Clyde Teague with Second Presbyterian.

Grace Fellowship Church has been using the building for the last seven years. Monday night, the pastor spoke for the first time on the rezoning issue. He says his church’s goal is not to paint Second Presbyterian in a bad light or make commercial development more difficult, but to advocate for the importance of the church’s current zoning.

“They’re special institutions and they all operate on properties that were carved out for their specific use,” says Grace Fellowship Pastor Joel Busby. “This specific, historic church property dating back to Homewood’s founding, which is a stake in our conversation for today, sits at a gateway between Homewood and other communities and according to Homewood’s master plan from 2007, gateway communities are particular places to pay special attention to.”

Beyond the church, parents and representatives of ABC Child Development want the building’s zoning to remain the same and not go commercial.

“Most daycares in the area are at full capacity and at the centers that have availability, the tuition is 73% higher than what we charge,” says Beverly Seeley, owner of ABC Child Development Center.

“We have a three-year-old and a three-month-old and most places don’t have space for both of them. They’ll say we can take one,” says Brent Davis, a parent at ABC Child Development. “It cuts into family time, it adds to our commute and we’re all rethinking budgets now.”

After hearing all the speakers, the Second Presbyterian Church asked the city council to hold off on a vote so they could discuss everything they heard. The next time this rezoning could go before the council is November 27.