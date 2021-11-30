Christmas tree shortage across Central Alabama caused by more than just pandemic

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – If you and your family have plans to go pick out a Christmas tree this year, you don’t want to wait.

Like so many other shortages stemming from the pandemic, the same is happening for holiday trees.

If you’re looking for trees that are fuller and taller than six feet, there’s not many left at Bobby D’s Christmas Trees on Highway 280.

Bob Daniels has been bringing trees to Birmingham from his farm in North Carolina for over 30 years. He said the tree shortage stems from more than just the pandemic.

“We actually brought more trees than we did last year but it seems to me it’s going to go fast,” Daniels said.

The same is happening for the Mountain Scouts in Vestavia Hills.

“Some of the stories of the shortages that have been put out had people shopping early,” Operations Manager Patrick Vacarella said. “We’ve been extensively busy.”

People rushing to get trees home before it’s too late is impacting both farmers and sellers.

“The other lots running out earlier is going to cause us to be hammered toward the end,” Vacarella said.

This is exactly what Daniels is expecting any day. He said about 10 years ago the demand for a fresh fir went down for about two to three years, and that’s why we’re feeling the impact now.

“A lot of farmers didn’t get to cut trees, and therefore they didn’t plant trees,” Daniels said. “Now that’s showing up this year, last year, and probably for a couple of more years.”

This drives up the price of his Frasier Fir and other tree stands with shortages of fertilizer and fuel, or for the scouts, space on the truck to deliver from Canada this year.

“If I had my way, we’d have a tree for everybody. I hope we sell out, but I hope the last customer gets a tree to take home,” Vacarella said.

Last year, Daniels said he had to shut down his shop about 10 days earlier than usual because of the shortage. He’s expecting one final shipment of about 700 trees from his farm on Wednesday.